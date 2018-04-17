Kotak Mahindra Bank continues to be in top-10 BSE firms

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank today retained its place among the 10 most valued Indian companies with a market valuation of over Rs 2.22 lakh crore, keeping the countrys largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) out of the coveted list.

At close, Kotak Mahindra Banks valuation stood at Rs 2,22,027.11 crore, which is Rs 518.85 crore higher than that of SBI.

SBI ended the days trading session with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,21,508.26 crore.

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank stock settled 0.42 per cent down at Rs 1165.10, while the SBI scrip ended the day 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 248.20.

Yesterday, Kotak Mahindra Bank pushed SBI out of the 10 most valued Indian companies list, with an m-cap of Rs 2,22,970.40 crore. In comparison, SBIs valuation stood at Rs 2,22,489.97 crore.

Commanding an m-cap of Rs 6,06,044.31 crore, IT major Tata Consultancy Services remains the countrys most valued company followed by Reliance Industries at Rs 5,97,801.02 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the second private lender after HDFC Bank -- whose valuation stands at Rs 5,05,367.88 crore -- to feature in the 10 most valued Indian companies list currently. PTI VRN SP VRN MR MR