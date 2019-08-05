Kovind does a Fakhruddin: Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370 scrapping

(Eds: Correcting intro, headline) Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind did a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, historian Ramachandra Guha said on Monday after the government revoked Article 370 through a presidential order.Ahmed, who was the fifth president of India, signed the declaration of Emergency in 1975."President Kovind does a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed," Guha said."This is not democracy, this is authoritarianism, the handiwork of paranoid, insecure rulers who daren't even have a proper debate inside or outside Parliament," he added."A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?" Guha said in a series of tweets.The central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories.Meeting a long-held promise of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, will no longer be applicable.Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir division, and Ladakh. The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha. PTI GMS RS SS SOM