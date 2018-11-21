Kovind invites diaspora in Australia to invest in India

By Natasha Chaku Melbourne, Nov 21 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said Australia was a key partner in India's flagship programmes and invited the diaspora to invest in India and be a part of the country's transformational journey.Kovind, the first-ever Indian head of state to visit the country, arrived in Sydney from Vietnam along with his wife Savita Kovind on their second leg of two nation visit.Speaking at an event in Sydney, Kovind told the diaspora: "I invite each one of you to join us in our transformational journey. You can contribute with your ideas, your business models and your investment profiles."We count Australia as a key partner in our national flagship programmes - Make In India, Skill India, Clean India and Digital India. We are keen to leverage Australian technology... You can play an important part in pushing this engagement".The President highlighted the long history of Indians in Australia since the 20th century."It is remarkable that the community continues to remain committed to preserving and nurturing its culture and tradition. It is a matter of pride for us that the Indian community in Australia is highly respected."Today, Indian skills and professionals are much sought after here and elsewhere in the world. Australia is also home to a large number of Indian students. They are excelling on campus in studies, research, innovation and sports. Their hardwork and talent are showing in the strength of Australia- India Knowledge Partnership," Kovind said.He said India is the fastest growing major economy globally, with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent last quarter and the introduction of the Goods and services Tax (GST) has made India into One Nation, One Tax, One Market for the first time in its history."This and other seminal reforms have helped us jump 65 places in the last four years on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index. Global Investor confidence in the country is at a new high. We have received over USD 200 billion as Foreign Direct Investment in the last your years," Kovind said.India today is full of opportunities for business, social enterprises and cultural connections, he said."Today, there is a stronger connect between India and the Indian community abroad. We have started schemes such as the 'Know India Programme' to better connect with our people abroad," Kovind said.Indians living here were "the cultural ambassador" of the country and that the government was counting on them to enhance relations with Australia.He invited the community to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2019 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.Stressing on cricket relations between the two sides, the President said he would be visiting the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to wish the two teams when they play a T20 international match.Earlier on Wednesday, Kovind visited the Anzac memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney.Anzac memorial was constructed in 1934 in remembrance of the Australian Imperial Force in World War I. Kovind laid a wreath at the memorial and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the war. PTI NC CPS AKJ CPS