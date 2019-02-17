Kovind lauds Haryana farmers for adopting new methods to manage stubble, crop residue

Sonipat, Feb 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday praised the farmers of Haryana for adopting new methods to manage stubble and crop residue as he honoured some of them with 'Kisaan Ratna' and 'Krishi Ratna' awards.Stubble burning by farmers in many states has been one of the major causes for air pollution for years, prompting the governments to ban the practice and encourage the growers to adopt alternative ways to manage crop residue.President Kovind, addressing the closing ceremony of the 4th Agri Leadership Summit organised by the Haryana government in Sonipat's Ganaur, condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed."Three days ago, some of our brave jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with every Indian, I condemn this heinous crime. The entire country is in mourning with the bereaved families. On behalf of the country, I express gratitude towards our brave soldiers and security personnel," he said.The President honoured farmers with the 'Kisaan Ratna' and the 'Krishi Ratna' awards.He said that the people and the government of Haryana were making efforts for the overall development of the state, including in enhancing ease of doing business and improving social indicators such as the child sex ratio.Adoption of modern, 21st century technologies in agriculture was part of this process. Farmers, Kovind said, would benefit from such collaborations.The President called for locating farming in a wider entrepreneurial context, and linking traditional farming to the agricultural value chain.Kovind appreciated that farmers in Haryana, with the help from the state government, were adopting new methods to manage stubble and crop residue.He also expressed confidence that farmers would help find a solution to the problem of pollution emanating from stubble burning.Every year, Punjab and Haryana are blamed for rising air pollution and smog caused by crop residue burning by growers. The two states annually generate 220 lakh tonne and 65 lakh tonne of paddy stubble, respectively.Farmers find stubble burning as an easy option as a way of its disposal in the wake of limited time available for next crop sowing. PTI SKL CPS