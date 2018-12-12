Kovind launches mobile app for farmers in Myanmar

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) Nay Pyi Taw, Dec 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday launched a mobile app developed for farmers in Myanmar and dedicated a centre and a bio park to promote agriculture research and education to the people here.Kovind is in Myanmar on a two-city visit to continue India's high level bilateral engagements under the rubric of the 'Act East Policy' and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.The mobile app, 'Green Way', is being used by over 100,000 farmers in Myanmar. It provides crop and livestock knowledge and information apart from cropping guidelines based on location. The app links farmers with more than 2,000 experts.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the president launched the mobile app on agritech while dedicating the Advanced Centre for Agricultural Research and Education (ACARE) in Yezin Agricultural University to the people of Myanmar.ACARE, a project assisted by the Indian government, focuses on genetics, post harvest technology, participatory knowledge management and capacity building for farmers in Myanmar, Kumar said.Funded by India under the bilateral Frienship Project, the institute will help scientists of Myanmar in research and capacity building.President Kovind also dedicated the Rice Bio Park in Yezin Agricultural University to the people of Myanmar which was set up under the mentorship of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, he said."We are happy to share India's experience of using rice biomass to enhance livelihoods of farmers of Myanmar. I wish the project all success," Kovind said.Later, the President and First Lady Savita arrived at the Yangon International Airport on their second leg of two-city visit to Myanmar. They were welcomed by Phyo Min Thein, Chief Minister of Yangon along with other dignitaries. PTI CPS AKJ CPS