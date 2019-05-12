Kovind, Naidu among prominent people who vote in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were among the prominent people who voted in Delhi on Sunday.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former CM and Congress's North-East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit and Airtel Managing Director Sunil Bharti Mittal also cast their vote.While Kovind cast his vote at Sarvodaya Vidalaya within the Rashpati Bhawan complex at 9 am, Rahul Gandhi, Mittal and Swaraj exercised their franchise at a polling booth on Aurangzeb Road.After casting his vote, the vice-president, who came to vote at Nirman Bhawan following completion of his four-day visit to Vietnam, appealed to people to come out and exercise their voting right."We are the largest democracy in the world. Vote is not only a right but also a pious responsibility," he told reporters here.Mittal said, "We need to save the future of our country and we want a stable government."Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by party's New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken to the polling booth while his mother Sonia Gandhi was flanked by Dikshit.The New Delhi seat is home to many VVIPs, including Supreme Court judges, senior political leaders and top bureaucrats and defence personnel.Kejriwal, along with his family members, cast his vote in Civil Lines while his deputy Manish Sisodia voted at a polling booth in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.Union minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan and his Congress rival J P Agarwal exercised their voting right in East Delhi and Chandi Chowk, respectively.Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.Polling started late on few booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.A number of people complained that they could not vote as their names were not on the voters' list. PTI BUN PR BUN DPBDPB