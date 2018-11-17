Kovind to inaugurate CII Agro Tech fair in Chandigarh on Dec 1

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) PresidentRam Nath Kovind will inaugurate the international agricultural fair on December 1 here, a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) official said Saturday.CII Agro Tech 2018, India's biennial four-day Agro Technology and Business Fair, organised by the CII is being held from December 1 to 4here.The theme for this year, which happens to be the 13th edition of the fair, is 'Technology in Agriculture: Increasing Farmer's Income', he said.In a statement, Ajay S Shriram, Chairman, CII Agro Tech 2018, and Chairman and Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd, said partner country is Great Britain while focus countries are Canada and China.Two special pavilions have been added this time States of India Pavilion and country pavilions from Canada, China, and the UK, besides participation from Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the US, they said.The CII Agro-Tech 2018 exhibition area will be spread over an area of 16,000 square metres of with 110 exhibitors, which would include 103 domestic and seven international.While the host states are Punjab and Haryana, partner ministries included the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. PTI VSD KJ