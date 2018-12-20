KP delegation meets Guv, calls for setting up of advisory council to oversee their return to valley

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (KPS) Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and demanded constitution of an advisory council to oversee the return and rehabilitation of the community in the valley.The KPS delegation led by its president K K Khosa also demanded adequate safeguarding and removing of encroachments from the lands of the community and Hindu religious shrines in the valley, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. He said the other demands raised by the delegation include financial assistance for reconstruction and renovation of religious places, adequate compensation for economic losses suffered on varied accounts, implementation of Prime Minister's Employment Package and Employment Package of 2008 in letter and spirit. The delegation also called for initiating structured dialogue process for bringing peace and normalcy in Kashmir, political empowerment of the community, reservation of seats in the professional colleges of the state, special recruitment drive for Kashmiri Pandits in the central government and Public Sector Undertakings and improving facilities at Jagti township, the spokesman said. He said the KPS demanded constitution of a committee with representatives from the central and state governments and the Kashmiri Pandit community to oversee the expeditious implementation of their demands. The spokesman said the governor assured the delegation an appropriate and sympathetic consideration of its demands. PTI TAS AB RCJRCJ