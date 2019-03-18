KPCC formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from K'taka

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Congress onMonday wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi inviting him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state.In a letter to the Congress chief ahead of his rally in Kalaburagi, Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said his candidature from Karnataka will boost the party's rank and file in entire south India."The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee takes prideto invite you to kindly contest from Karnataka in the comingLok Sabha election. "Our state has stood by the Congress party whenever we were in troubled times. The present scenario in India is that our party will emerge stronger in the ensuing elections," Rao said.Rao said the ruling "NDA is losing its shine and our alliance inthe south is on a strong wicket".The Congress earlier this month had announced thatRahul Gandhi will contest from his bastion Amethi and Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hadtweeted that Karnataka unit of Congress wants Rahul Gandhi tocontest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the state.Calling Rahul Gandhi the "next Prime Minister ofIndia", the Congress Legislature Party leader had recalledhis grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhicontesting Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka in the past.Pointing out that Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhicontested and won the polls from Karnataka, Rao said,"Sir, your acceptance to contest will be enthusiasticallywelcomed by our party workers and this decision by you willgive very good message across south India."While Indira Gandhi had scripted her politicalcomeback from Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka after the Emergency by winning the Lok Sabha bypolls in 1978, UPA chairpersonSonia Gandhi had contested and won from Ballari in 1999,trouncing Sushma Swaraj.Interestingly, the Congress has ceded Chikkamagaluruseat to its alliance partner JD(S) this time, while Ballariremains with the grand old party.The request comes amid reports about demands within the Congress party for Rahul Gandhi to contest from one of the seats in the South.PTI KSU RA SS DPB