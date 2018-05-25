KPCL gets Centres permission to import scraps

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd (KPCL), the largest all-weather deep water port on the east-coast of India, today said the Centre has permitted it to import scrap.

The service will be facilitated with the installation of advanced Rapiscan system set up at the port enabling customs to inspect the scrap cargo without having to conduct an open examination, the company said in a statement.

With a drive-through container scanner at the port, KPCL now provides metal scrap importers with immense ease of operations.

The KPCT container scanner will facilitate scanning of scrap trucks and containers trailers for factory destuffing while taking delivery without additional delays for handling.

Further, since the direct port delivery facility is not available for shredded scrap at any of the nearby ports, the new service in place at Krishnapatnam Port will offer the advantage of lower handling cost and improved throughput time, especially for those who undertake de-stuffing at the factory.

"It?s an excellent service offering convenience and benefiting customers, customs and the port alike in terms of time, cost and efficiencies. It has been our priority to embrace the best practices and the right technologies offering the advantages of increased productivity," KPCL Director and CEO Anil Yendluri said.