KPIT Announces Winners of the Fifth Edition of Its National Innovation and Design Contest, KPIT Sparkle 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaThe fifth edition of KPIT Sparkle received more than 2000 ideas from around 22,000 engineering and science students across IndiaThe 30 best teams presented prototypes of their solutions to the jury and incubation partners at the grand finale KPIT, a global leader in automotive engineering and mobility solutions, has announced the winners of its annual national design and development innovation contest, KPIT Sparkle 2019. The competition aims at fostering innovation among students by providing them with an opportunity to imagine, ideate and develop innovations with a high social impact on sustainability. In the last five years, KPIT Sparkle has received nearly 6000 ideas from more than 50,000 students nationally. The theme for the 2019 edition was Energy and Mobility for the Future. It sought futuristic solutions, based on cutting-edge technologies, to solve problems in areas, such as renewable energy generation, energy storage, energy utilisation and clean, safe, shared, connected, and secured mobility. Ravi Pandit, Co-founder, Chairman and Group CEO, KPIT said, Sparkle is our endeavour to provide young and aspiring minds with an opportunity to explore and apply new technology trends. It is a manifestation of our efforts to achieve sustainability. It will be pivotal in contributing towards our new vision of reimagining mobility with the ecosystem for the creation of a cleaner, smarter and safer world. KPIT Sparkle 2019 received more than 2000 ideas from around 22,000 students across more than 1,100 colleges in India. The Top 30 teams presented working prototypes of their solutions at the grand finale held on 23rd and 24th February 2019 at the PimpriChinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE).THE WINNERS Team Aqua from Army Institute of Technology, Pune, won the platinum award of Rs. 10,00,000 for developing a vertical axis water turbine (VAWT), which is 24% more efficient than a conventional system. The turbine can be used for both small and large-scale energy production and in all flow conditions. Two teams won the silver prizes of Rs. 2,50,000 each for the following ideas: oTeam Gravity from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, for designing a scalable plant-based microbial fuel cell technology. The solution has the capacity to generate electricity and eliminate dependence on climate for renewable energy production. oTeam AutoTrac from College of Engineering, Indore, for designing a driverless tractor, which saves labour cost, time and manual labour. Team Drivetrain from Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Pune, won the Most Popular Award for designing a novel transmission system (single stage gear box) to increase the load carrying capacity and gradeability of existing e-vehicles. The team garnered online votes in excess of 11,000 for their project. They won a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh. INCUBATION OPPORTUNITIES KPIT Sparkle 2019 was privileged to be associated with the Government of Indias Department of Science and Technology (DST), NITI Aayogs Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), India Design Council and the National Institute of Design as the knowledge partners and PimpriChinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), Pune; Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET), Greater Noida; and Sandip University, Nashik; as academic partners. Also, KPIT partnered with the Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad, Incubation Cell IITM, Science and Technology Park, BHAU Institute and Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages (CIIL) - SavitribaiPhule University to provide incubation opportunities to deserving ideas. THE JURY The finalists were evaluated by a jury comprising national and international experts from the academic, business, automotive and technology fields, including Padma Vibhushan Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Chairman, Innovation Council, KPIT; Dr. Peter F. Tropschuh, Vice President, Strategy Sustainability, AUDI AG; Dr. Ashish Lele, Chief Scientist and Former Chair-Polymer Science Engineering Division, CSIR-National Chemical Lab; Dr. Milind Rane, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay; Dr. Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur; Dr. Praveen Kumar, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati; Mr. MasashigeMizuyama, Automotive CTO, Panasonic Corporation; Mr. Tapish Bhatt, Vice President, Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmedabad; Mr. Praveen Nahar, Senior Faculty Member, Industrial Design, National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad); Dr. Carl Perrin, Director, Institute for Future Transport & Cities, Coventry University; and Mr. Rafi Maor, Chairman, R.O.N. Investments Ltd. About KPIT KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that will help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future. With 6000+ Automobelievers across the globe, specializing in embedded software, AI & Digital solutions, KPIT enables customers accelerate implementation of next-generation mobility technologies. With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India - KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details visit www.KPIT.comTo View the Image Click on the Link Below:Team Aqua from Army Institute of Technology, Pune won the Platinum Award at KPIT Sparkle 2019 PWRPWR