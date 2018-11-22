scorecardresearch
KPMG appoints CFO, two practice leaders

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Consultancy firm KPMG Thursday announced the appointment of its new CFO and two practice leaders.Natarajan G will be the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Services, while Vinodkumar Ramachandran will leader of the automobile and industrial markets practice.Vish Padmanabhan will be leader, digital and technology implementation, it said in a statement.Natarajan G, an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, had earlier worked in Unilever. PTI JD CS ABMABM

