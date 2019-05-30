Krishan Pal Gurjar: MoS for road transport gets another term

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) BJP leader Krishan Pal Gurjar came into limelight with his debut Lok Sabha polls in 2014 when he trounced his Congress rival and four-time MP Avtar Singh Bhadana.The 61-year-old leader from Haryana defeated Bhadana again in this general election, by a margin of over six lakh votes.Gurjar is a three-time MLA from Tigaon in Faridabad and was the BJP's face in Haryana, when the party was in opposition there till the 2014 assembly poll.He has been sworn in as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet. He served as the transport minister of Haryana between 1996-99 in the Bansi Lal-led government, of which the BJP was an ally.When the Modi government came to power in 2014, he was made the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping. Later, he became the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. During his stint, the Delhi Metro was made operational up to Ballabhgarh and much delayed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressways opened. Faridabad got the smart city tag during his term. PTI SUN VSD DPB