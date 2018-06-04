Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan: Farmers to get advice on improving farming techniques

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The government today announced the launch of Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan under which farmers in select villages will be given assistance and advice on ways to improve farming techniques and raise their income.

The abhiyan, which is already underway from June 1, will be operational next month, aims to help farmers in 25 villages in each district identified in consultation with the Rural Development Ministry as per the direction of Niti Aayog.

Farm science centres called Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) will coordinate and implement the programme, an official statement said.

As many as 111 officers have also been made in-charge of one district each for overall coordination and field-level monitoring. These officers have been selected from subordinate/ attached/autonomous organisations/PSUs of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, it added.

Among activities to be promoted under the programme include distribution of soil health cards to all farmers, 100 per cent coverage of bovine vaccination for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in each village, 100 per cent coverage of sheep and goat for eradication of Peste des Petits ruminants (PPR), distribution of mini kits of pulses and oilseeds, distribution of horticulture/agro forestry/bamboo plant at 5 per family.

Besides, the programme will cover artificial insemination saturation, demonstration programmes on micro-irrigation, demonstrations of integrated cropping practice.

Training programmes are being conducted in each of the villages by ICAR/KVSs for bee-keeping, mushroom cultivation and kitchen garden. Women participants and farmers will be given preference for the training program, the statement added. PTI LUX MKJ MKJ