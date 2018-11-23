Krishnankutty to replace Mathew T Thomas in Kerala Ministry: JD(S)

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) Janata Dal (Secular), a key partner in the ruling LDF in Kerala, Friday decided to replace its nominee and Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas with senior MLA K Krishnankutty in the state dispensation. The decision in this regard was announced by the JD(S) national secretary general Danish Ali in Bengaluru. The party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has three MLAs in the Kerala assembly. Senior JD(S) leaders from the state including Krishnankutty and C K Nanu, the other MLA, met Gowda and held discussions in Bengaluru in the morning. However, Thomas kept away from the crucial meet, citing inconvenience. The two factions led by Thomas and Krishnankutty have been at loggerheads for quite some time over the party's lone ministerial berth in the CPI(M)-led LDF government. Announcing the decision, Ali told reporters that Thomas has been informed about the party's new stand. He also lavished praise on the incumbent minister, saying Thomas was "one of the best performing ministers" in the Kerala Cabinet. "Thomas has done a tremendous job. In the last two-and-half years of the present government in Kerala, our nominee Mathew T Thomas, has done a tremendous job," he said. Ali said during the formation of the new government in 2016 it had been decided that there would be rotation of its representative in the state Cabinet. "This was the understanding among the leaders. Thomas has agreed to the leadership's decision," he said. Describing Chittur MLA Krishnankutty as a "hardworking" leader, Ali said he is a "fighter" and throughout his life he had fought for farmers' causes. The two factions led by Thomas and Krishnankutty have been at loggerheads for quite some time over the party's lone ministerial berth in the CPI(M)-led LDF government. Entering politics through Indian National Congress, Krishnankutty, hailing from Palakkkad, had served as KPCC member in 1969. He joined Janata party at its inception. PTI LGK UD RRT SS RCJ