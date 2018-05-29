Krishnapatnam, CONCOR launch new container rail service to central India

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) today said it has launched, in association with CONCOR, a new weekly direct container rail service connecting the country?s central region to the east coast and beyond.

The inaugural train left from Krishnapatnam Port Container Terminal (KPCT) today with a full load of MAERSK Line import containers, it said.

"The new rail transit will run a direct shuttle service between ICD (Inland Container Depot), Nagpur to KPCT in record 55 hours, at competitive freight rates," the company said in a statement.

The service is set to offer huge benefits for EXIM shipments between central India and trade destinations like China, far east, Australia, Bangladesh and West Africa, it said.

KPCL CEO Anil Yendluri said: ?Our new service offering is all set to revolutionise the EXIM trade dynamics for central and east India as shipping over KPCT can reduce at least one week?s transit time vis--vis shipping via west coast ports and with the new freight rail service in place, traders can further rationalise time and costs, availing a direct entry into the port.?

The service will provide shipping lines, forwarders, tank operators and cargo-owners, a seamless route between Krishnapatnam Container Terminal and central India including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, minimising congestion and facilitating swift movement of containers, it said.

Empty containers will be made available at ICD, Nagpur for movement to KPCT, it added.

Vinita Venkatesh, Director, KPCT, said, ?This rail service will enable importers and exporters of central India to benefit by using an east India port for cargoes to / from China Korea Japan and South East Asia.?

Exports under the service offering will include cargoes like cotton, ferro alloys, rice, steel, transmission towers; the imports will include calcium carbonate, furniture, general cargo, newsprint, scrap, timber, waste paper among others, it added. PTI NAM SA SA