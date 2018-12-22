Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell part ways

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have split.According to Us Weekly, the twosome called it quits "around a month ago".Stewart and Maxwell, who is a supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel, were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from the actor's filming schedule for the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" film.The duo never publicly addressed their relationship, but had been spending a lot of time together after they both attended the Met Gala in May 2017.The news comes a day after Stewart was spotted holding hands with stylist Sara Dinkin. PTI SHDSHD