Kristen Stewart, Tom Glnn-Carney to feature in Ben Foster's directorial debut

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Actors Kristen Stewart and Tom Glnn-Carney are all set to star in Ben Foster's directorial debut based on the life and works of American author William Burroughs.Burroughs is regarded as one of the most prominent post-war novelists, along with fellow writers Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac, who led the Beat Generation in the 1950s and '60s in an attempt to fight against the conventions of mainstream American life. The film explores the unusual love triangle between Burroughs (Foster), his charismatic muse, Joan Vollmer (Stewart), and a young, straight-laced American expatriate named Allerton (Glynn-Carney) who upends their lives to the extreme.Oren Moverman has penned the screenplay.The French production and distribution company, Celluloid Dreams has grabbed the international sales rights of the movie, which will be a part of the Cannes Film Festival market, reported Deadline. "Our film is kind of anti-beat. We meet our star crossed lovers in New York City, had to the Texas border, roar through the Amazon jungle. This film is al about love, sex and self discovery in all its lush, dark and often hilarious complexity," Foster said. PTI CORR SHDSHD