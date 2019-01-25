Kristin Scott Thomas, Fiona Shaw join 'Fleabag' season two

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw are set to guest star in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's breakout comedy "Fleabag".According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of the characters to be played by the actors are currently under wraps.Scott Thomas said she was "flattered" to be asked star in the second installment of the series."Phoebe Waller-Bridge cannot be ignored. She manages to hit core issues with sledgehammer brutality as she trips along with a spring in her step. "I laughed helplessly as I binge-watched the first brilliantly funny series and enjoyed being aghast at times," she said.Shaw, who recently worked with Waller-Bridge on "Killing Eve", said, "Phoebe's mind is like nothing else."The duo join the principal cast: Waller-Bridge in the title role, and other returning castmates Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner, Hugh Dennis and new entrant "Sherlock" star Andrew Scott.The show premieres on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video this spring. PTI RDSRDS