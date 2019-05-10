Kristin Scott Thomas to star in Netflix's 'Rebecca' adaptation

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Kristin Scott Thomas has joined Ben Whealtely's crew for the adaptation of "Rebecca", based on Daphne Du Maurier classic gothic tale.The Oscar-nominated actor will portray the antagonist opposite Lily James and Armie Hammer in the film, the streaming giant said in a statement. The Du Mauries 1983 novel revolves around a newly wed young woman, who has to deal with the demons of her husband's dark past and struggles against the lingering presence of his dead first wife, an elusive, 'Rebecca', as she finds herself in his imposing family estate set on the English coast. The screenplay has been written by Jane Goldman, whose previous credits include films such as "Kingsman" series and "X-Men" franchise.The project will be produced by Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, Nira Park. It is set to start shooting in this summer in the UK and France. "Rebecca" was previously adapted for the screen by celebrated filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock back in 1940, featuring Lawrence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in the lead. PTI CORR RB BKBK