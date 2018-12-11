Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi' to release on March 1, 2019

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) "Luka Chuppi", starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, will hit the theatres on March 1 next year.The film, directed by debutante Laxman Utekar, hails from Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films. The film is set in Mathura and features Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters, while Pankaj plays an estate agent."At Maddock, weve always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. 'Stree' has been a big boost and we cant wait for 'Luka Chuppi' now," Dinesh said in a statement."Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and its exciting to bring it to the audiences," he added.Sanon also shared the news of film's release date on Twitter."Ab no more hide and seek!! Mark your calendars guys! #LukaChuppi to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. @TheAaryanKartik" she wrote while also sharing a poster from the film.Kartik wrote, "No more hide and seek @kritisanon... #LukaChuppi to hit the screens on March 1, 2019."The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. PTI RB BKBK