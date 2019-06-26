Kronos Spotlights the ‘Future of Work’ at KronosLIVE India 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Kronos Incorporated announced that its annual KronosLIVE mini-tour kicked off today in Mumbai and will continue in Bangalore on 4th July. KronosLIVE brings together industry experts, customers, partners, technology enthusiasts, thought leaders, and industry networking forums to discuss the ever-changing world of work. The event generates discussions on innovation and best practices to manage the future of work, while learning how Kronos workforce management solutions can drive better business outcomes while empowering todays workforce. The Future of Work topic is defined by elements including inspiration, information, and gaining a fresh perspective on workforce management solutions. Attendees gain valuable insight into how organisations can leverage emerging and consumer-grade technologies to empower their workforces and achieve success, while providing attendees a platform to discuss their perspectives on the future of work. At KronosLIVE Mumbai 2019, Kronos unveiled results from its Future of Work: Trends at Work and Workplace survey, in association with The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which identifies key trends about the future of work in India, such as: workforce planning and scheduling; policies and processes for the growing ecosystem of freelance/contract/gig employment; and automation of operational activities. James Thomas, Country Manager, India, Kronos Incorporated said, KronosLIVE is our annual platform where our customers, industry leaders & partners come together to share valuable insights on the developments and innovations in the world of work & workforce management. This years Future of Work theme is indeed a hot topic that all organisations need to seriously consider. The way we work is rapidly changing and the Kronos Future of Work India survey with SHRM is aimed at identifying the changes that are driving the evolution of work, workforce, and workplaces, and offers valuable viewpoints on how organisations should deal with this ever-changing world. With workforce Dimensions from Kronos we are at the forefront of transforming the future of work." Also, at KronosLIVE India, attendees dived into key tenants of WorkInspired: How to Build an Organisation Where Everyone Loves to Work, a book by Aron Ain, the award-winning CEO of Kronos Incorporated, which launched at KronosWorks 2018 in the U.S. Ains book takes leaders, HR professionals, and managers inside Kronos highly admired WorkInspired culture, showing them the surprisingly simple rules they can follow to replicate the companys success. It stands as a testament to how successful CEOs can actively engage with their employees and motivate them, while using employee engagement as a growth strategy. The guest keynote address was delivered by Prabir Jha, Founder & CEO, Prabir Jha People Advisory who said, "All organizations need to prepare themselves well for the future of workforce management, and technology is a key enabler to achieve this. Workforce management tools of the future need to further empower managers, provide a better employee experience and help the workforce be more mobile and flexible. KronosLIVE 2019 had some interesting perspectives to share on this. The event also honoured Kronos customers and business partners with awards for their outstanding contributions to the workforce management domain. Supporting Resources Follow live updates and join the conversation online by using #KronosLiveIndia on Twitter & LinkedIn. Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. Take a look at the lighter side of the workforce in our Time Well Spent cartoons. Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his new book, WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work. Subscribe to follow The Workforce Institute at Kronos for insight, research, blogs, and podcasts on how organizations can manage todays modern workforce to drive engagement and performance. About Kronos IncorporatedKronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations -including half of the Fortune 1000 - and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. For more information, please visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works. Image 1: James Thomas, Country Manager, India, Kronos Incorporated at KronosLIVE India 2019 Image 2: James Thomas, Country Manager, India, Kronos Incorporated at KronosLIVE India 2019 PWRPWR