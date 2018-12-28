KS Bhagawan's book on Lord Ram kicks up row; Hindu outfits protest

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Right-wing organisations Friday staged a demonstration against academician and authorK S Bhagawan, accusing him of depicting Lord Ram in poor light in his book and making derogatory references. The Kannada book "Rama Mandira Yeke Beda" (Why Ram temple is not required) claims Ram was not a God and he suffered from weaknesses just as any other human being. Bhagawan, who had courted controversy by makingcertain references to the Bhagavad Gita that are termed as"offensive" by right-wing outfits, has made unflatteringobservations about Ram's character in his book.The author, however, defended his work, saying it was based on Valmiki's Ramayana.Pro-Hindu activists staged a demonstration in front of his house Friday and courted arrest.BJP's Karnataka unit also targeted Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy over his "silence" on the issue and demanded that Bhagawan be arrested immediately."Will @hd_kumaraswamy govt that arrested JournalistSantosh Thammaiah for speaking against fanatic Tippu also dare to arrest K S Bhagawan for abusing Lord Ram & his cheap statements on Hinduism. Why govt is protecting this offender by providing security instead of arresting?" the party tweeted.State senior BJP leader and MLA S Suresh Kumar saidin a Facebook post that the state government had two choices"either it should jail Bhagawan or send him to mentalhospital". Meanwhile, Kannada news channel journalist Ajit Hanamakkanavar received death threat from the operators of a Facebook page "Mangalore Muslims" for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments while debating on the book written by Bhagawan Thursday.The admin of the Facebook page threatened the journalist to seek apology within two days in a live programme or else he would be killed.As the book snowballed into a big controversy, policestrengthened security around Bhagawan's house and asked him to avoid going to any place alone.Speaking to PTI, Hanamakkanavar said he had decided tolodge a police complaint and seek protection. PTI GMS RA BN SRY