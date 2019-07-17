KSU woman activist barges into Secretariat, violence during student protests in University College

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) A woman activist entered the highly secured Kerala Secretariat Wednesday and reached the block where the chief minister's office is located to protest over a stabbing incident inside a college campus here.Police said Shilpa, the state leader of the Congress-backed Kerala Students' Union (KSU), along with three other activists, entered the state administrative hub, protesting the stabbing of Akhil.The final year BA political science student was stabbed allegedly by leaders of the pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India inside the University College campus. He is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.Shilpa managed to reach the North Block while the other three activists were blocked by the police. Later, she was removed by women police force.Just a few metres away from the Secretariat, 12 people, including a police man, were injured in a clash between protesters and the security force personnel outside the college."The march by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) turned violent as the activists tried to enter the college. We tried to disperse the crowd but they started hurling stones at the police."One policeman got injuries in the head in the clash," a senior police official told PTI.The police said they resorted to lathi-charge as water cannon and bursting of tear gas shells failed to disperse the protesters. A case has been registered against the MSF activists. Trouble started in the University College in the heart of the city on July 12 after Akhil was stabbed allegedly by Student Federation of India (SFI) activists.SFI college unit president and secretary R Sivaranjith and N Nazeem, the prime accused, respectively have been arrested in this connection. University College is popularly known as the fort of the ruling CPI(M).The stabbing incident inside the campus triggered widespread public outrage.The accused were arrested after a lookout notice was issued against eight SFI college unit office bearers. PTI RRT BN DPB