K'taka AAG Kamat resigns from post

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the Karnataka governor from the post of additional advocate general (AAG) of the state.Kamat, who was appointed as the AAG to represent the state in the Supreme Court in 2015 by the the Congress-JD (S) government, resigned a day after the coalition lost the trust vote in the assembly."Due to personal reasons, I wish to tender my resignation from the said post of AAG," the senior lawyer said in his letter addressed to the governor. PTI SJK DPB

