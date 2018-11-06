K'taka CM, wife script history by entering Assembly together

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy will script history when they enter the state Assembly as lawmakers.Anitha Tuesday registered a record victory in Ramanagara assembly segment after defeating BJP candidateL Chandrashekar with a margin of 1.09 lakh votes.Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy preferred to retain Chennapatna, the other constituency fromwhere he had won in the assembly election in May.Chandraskehkar had pulled out of the contest and returned to Congress, but still technically remained BJP candidate. "This is a rare occasion when a chief minister will beentering Vidhana Soudha (seat of state legislature) with hiswife. Never ever have a chief minister and his wife becomeMLAs together," JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah said.He, however, said the duo had earlier been members of the House together. "While Kumaraswamy was Ramanagara MLA, Anitha represented Madhugiri assembly segment," Gopalaiah said. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy decided to field Anitha when the bypoll dates were announced. Meanwhile, there have been instances of Jarkiholi and Reddy brothers entering the assembly together and later becoming ministers.There are also examples of father-son duo of M Krishnappa and Priyakrishna, and father-daughter duo of M Ramalinga Reddy and Sowmya Reddy entering the House.This is, however, a rare occasion in the Karnatakaassembly when a chief minister will be entering the House with his wife. PTI GMS RA BN SRY