K'taka coalition govt stable, will remain so: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Congress said Monday it has a stable government with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and it will remain so despite the BJP's attempts to break the alliance.Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to break the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state and claimed attempts will be made by the saffron party to poach MLAs."It is a stable government and it will remain a stable government," he told reporters.The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka is headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The Congress leader said attempts will be made by the BJP to break the alliance by poaching its MLAs, but it will not be successful.Khera said the BJP instead of making such attempts should instead focus on issues concerning the public.On Kumaraswamy's comments that the JD(S) should not be treated as a 'third-grade citizen' in seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader said he is not aware of such a statement. "When talks are on, such things happen.This is a process of negotiation....In this process, we hear such things. You look at Shiv Sena, they are making all kinds of statements against the BJP" Khera said as he sought to downplay the JD(S) leader's remarks.As Karnataka's ruling coalition constituents Congress and JD(S) get down to brass tacks for the Lok Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy had said that his party should not be treated as "third grade citizen" and the partners should adopt a "give and take policy" to put up a united fight against the BJP, .