K'taka crisis: Group of rebel MLAs back in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A group of rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka has returned to Mumbai from Satara in western Maharashtra, sources said.They were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to the Maharashtra capital.The rebel MLAs are awaiting legal opinion on how to proceed after the Karnataka Assembly speaker takes a call on their resignations.Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said the resignation letters of eight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked the legislators to submit them properly.Sources have claimed that there are 10-12 rebel MLAs here.Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bharatiya was accompanying the rebel MLAs who returned to Mumbai Tuesday.The fate of the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 rebels MLAs including Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday.