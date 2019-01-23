K'taka minister, cop engage in spat during Siddaganga seer funeral

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh and Tumakuru Superintendent of police Divya Gopinath engaged in a spat during the funeral of Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swami, leaving the woman police official in tears. Video footage aired by TV channels showed Gopinathpreventing the minister from entering the mutt, where the 111-year-old seer was interred in Tumakuru on Tuesday, as there was restriction on the number of people allowed inside.When Mahesh insisted to go inside the mutt, the policeofficial told him that the building could not accommodate more people.According to eyewitnesses, the state tourism minister abused Gopinath, leaving her in tears.The footage shows a visibly upset Gopinath wiping hertears.The minister, however, refuted the allegations and said he never uttered any foul word."I only said do not create any nuisance there. I did notabuse anybody. My only objection was that how could a minister be denied entry into the hall when all the other MLAs and ministers were allowed," Mahesh said.Gopinath, however, did not comment on the incident.Shivakumara Swami, known for his contributions in thefield of education and philanthropy, passed away on Monday.PTI GMS RA NVG ROH SRY