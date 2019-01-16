K'taka pol turmoil: Clear picture to emerge by tomorrow, says K C Venugopal

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) A day after two independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling coalition in Karnataka,Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal Wednesday asserted that none of his party legislators were going to quit and said a clear picture would emerge tomorrow."Not even one MLA is going to quit Congress. I have contacted my MLAs, and therefore, I am telling you this very confidently. In fact, by Thursday evening, you will have a clear picture about Karnataka," he told PTI here.Venugopal was responding to a query on media reportsabout some Congress MLAs led by Ramesh Jarkiholi planning to quit the party and join hands with the BJP to topple theKumraswamy led-government.Last month, Jarkiholi was dropped from the cabinet.He was also reportedly seen rubbing shoulders with top BJP brass and often gave cabinet and party meetings a slip. As a result, his office was handed over to brother Satish Jarkiholi.According to media reports, Jarkiholi and a few other MLAs were lodged at a hotel at Mumbai.The former minister is in touch with the BJP leadership to reportedly reduce the strength of the government by eliciting support from at least 14 Congress MLAs.This unholy bid by the BJP, Venugopal said, would notmaterialise."It would be a big slap on the face of BJP as it is going to fail in its endeavour to bring the government down. Their shameless motive to destabilise the government is going to be a big failure. It will be a national shame for them," he said.Asked about plans of the BJP to weaken the coalitionpartners in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Venugopalsaid, "How can you (media) say that? Then, why is it that they are taking their MLAs from one hotel to another?"Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said itwas wrong on part of the Congress to charge the BJP withattempting to "topple" the government.In a setback to the coalition government on Tuesday,two independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrew support amid charges that the BJP was engineering defections to topple the H D Kumaraswamy government.Rao said the withdrawal of support to the coalitiongovernment by two independent MLAs was an offshoot of internal bickerings among Congress leaders, mainly D K Shivakumar.Attacking Shivakumar, Rao said he was the main culpritbehind the fresh political turbulence as he wanted to projecthimself as the "true loyal Congress leader". PTI BDN ROH SRY