Ktaka seeks Rs 2,434 cr drought relief package from Centre

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government today submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief package of Rs 2,434 crore against the kharif crop damage in drought-hit 24 districts in the state.In a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here, both revenue minister R V Deshpande and N H Shivashankar Reddy also urged the Centre for early release of Rs 722 crore for flood-hit areas of the state.They also tried to impressed upon the Centre for approving an ordinance to implement a debt relief bill passed by the state cabinet for protecting farmers from private lenders."We have declared 100 taluks in 24 districts as drought affected. About 47 per cent of the kharif sown area of 74.6 lakh hectares has been affected due to drought," Deshpande told reporters after the meeting.The state has estimated Rs 16,662 crore as damage to the kharif agriculture and horticultural crops this year and has sought a relief of Rs 2,434 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), he said.Northern and south interior parts of Karnataka are reeling under severe drought and the deficient rains and prolonged dry spell has resulted in to enormous crop loss.Meanwhile, the state has released Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 50 lakh has been given to each drought-hit taluk, he added.The state has taken steps to improve supply of drinking water, fodder and jobs under MGNREG scheme. With regard to central relief sought for the flood hit areas, the Minister said a central team has already visited the affected areas and has submitted a report. "We have requested the Union Minister to expedite the process and sanction the funds at the earliest," he said. PTI LUX MKJ