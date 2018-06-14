KTM 390 Adventure set to enter India next year

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Austrias sports bike maker KTM plans to launch KTM 390 Adventure in India next year as part of its plans to expand its product portfolio in the country.

The company, which is a part of Bajaj Auto, already sells Streetfighter Dukes and Supersport RC in the country from an exclusive dealer network of 430 showrooms in 320 towns spanning the length and breadth of the country.

"With the 390 Adventure we would be making our long awaited entry into the niche premium dual-sport segment which is a very apt segment for Indian roads," Bajaj Auto Ltd President (Probiking) Amit Nandi said in a statement.

KTM is the world?s leading off-road motorcycle brand and is undefeated at the world?s toughest race the Dakar Rally since 2001.

In India, KTM is one of the countrys fastest growing motorcycle brands with a CAGR of 45 per cent since its launch six years ago. PTI MSS SBT SBT