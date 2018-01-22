KTR seeks Telangana-NRIs partnership in states development

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is leading a delegation to the World Economic Forum 2018 Davos, today addressed a meeting of the state diaspora at Zurich.

Addressing the NRIs of Telangana there, he said, the state has embarked on a journey to fulfill the aspirations on which it was formed and within a short span of nearly four years several path breaking initiatives have been launched.

KTR highlighted the developmental projects and initiatives taken up by the state government after it came to power in June 2014, an official release said.

"Ensuring adequate irrigation facilities and addressing the issues related to basic amenities are the main priorities for the Telangana government," he said.

Rama Rao thanked the diaspora members for showing interest in development of Telangana and invited them to play an active role in the states progress.

"Non-resident Telanganites are the best brand ambassadors for the state and should help bring in investors, new technologies and best practises to Telangana," the minister added.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, spoke about the development works which were taken up by the state government, it added. PTI GDK NRB