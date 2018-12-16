KTR to assume charge as TRS working president on Monday

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) K T Rama Rao would formally take over as working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday. TRS supremo and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Friday appointed his son and former minister Rama Rao as the outfit's working president. Rama Rao, the MLA from Sircilla seat and popularly known as KTR, would assume charge as the TRS working president at his new chambers in the Telangana Bhavan here at 11.56 am (muhurat) on Monday, party sources said. "He would shortly take up district-wise tours and interact with TRS leaders and party workers as part of measures towards strengthening the party from the grassroot," a source said. The TRS state executive committee meeting, chaired by Rama Rao, had on Saturday decided to set up a public grievance cell at the Telangana Bhavan to receive complains of the public. According a press release issued earlier by the chief minister's office, Rama Rao's appointment was necessitated as Chandrasekhar Rao will have to concentrate on national politics and also focus on various developmental activities in the state. The chief minister believes that the party will further progress under the leadership of KTR, the release added. Chandrasekhar Rao returned as the state's chief minister for the second consecutive term on Thursday. The TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the December 7 polls. Soon after the results were announced, Chandrasekhar Rao declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics. He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties. PTI VVK GK INDIND