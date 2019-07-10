Kudankulam atomic power reactor unit-1 shut on 8 occasions in 3 years: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Kudankulam atomic power reactor unit-1 was shut down on eight occasions, of which two were for planned refuelling, in the past three years, the government said Wednesday.In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said a major maintenance and overhaul of the turbogenerator of unit-1 was carried out indigenously by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India through Indian contractors. The unit is now operating as its rated power, he said."During the last three years (2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19), the Kudankulam unit-1 was shutdown on eight occasions. Two of these outages were for planned refuelling," Singh said.The Kudankulam power plant has two operating reactors of 1,000 MW each. Unit 3 and 4 are under construction. PTI PR TIRTIR