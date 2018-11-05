Kulamani Biswal resumes charge as NTPC's director finance

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) State-run NTPC Monday said Kulamani Biswal has resumed office as director (finance) after the Delhi High Court quashed a power ministry order for his suspension. "Delhi High Court had vide its judgement dated October 3, 2018, quashed and set aside the order of the Ministry of Power dated December 14, 2017, regarding suspension of Biswal, Director (Finance), NTPC. Pursuant to the above judgement, Biswal has reported for duty on November 3, 2018," a BSE filing said. Biswal was suspended by the power ministry in December last year. The CBI had booked Biswal, along with two others, in connection with a case pertaining to corruption, and had carried out search at his residence in Asian Games Village. The CBI had registered an FIR against Biswal, BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited Director Rohit Reddy Bathina and Prabhat Kumar. PTI KKS SHWMKJ