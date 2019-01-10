Kuldeep Singh Rathore likely to be Himachal Congress chief

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore is likely to be the party's new Himachal Pradesh president, replacing Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. According to party sources, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has cleared his appointment and the announcement will be made soon. Rathore is a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and former general secretary and chief spokesman of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. The removal of Sukhu came ahead of the parliamentary election as the faction led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was at loggerheads with him and wanted his removal. PTI SKC SKC SMNSMN