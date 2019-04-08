Kuliza Raises 3 Million USD Funding From Silicon Valley Private Equity Firm Emergent Ventures to Drive Product Innovation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Kuliza, a leading software company, announced today that it has received 3 million USD funding led by Emergent Ventures, an active investor in category-defining enterprises and technology businesses across the globe. This funding will help Kuliza fuel R&D for its flagship product - Lend.in and assist its customers and partners better. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847930/Kuliza_Logo.jpg )"We are excited to partner with Emergent Ventures and with this financial backing, we will continue to propel product innovation and transform lending for financial enterprises worldwide with our low-code platform, Lend.In. Our research and development team will achieve a new level of excellence," said Kaushal Sarda, Chief Executive Officer, Kuliza. He also added, "Our revenue and paying customers will enable us to strategically increase our global footprint, in this chapter of our growth story."Aparna Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Kuliza Technologies, said that, "Kuliza has witnessed a massive growth in the last few quarters. Adding several new global financial enterprise logos is a testament to our flagship product Lend.In." Our product team has also grown by over 150 percent to serve our growing base of customers." She also mentioned that "We are glad to have a partner like Emergent Ventures, which will pave the way to making Kuliza as the preferred transformation partner of global financial enterprises."Gaurav Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Kuliza Technologies, said that "We have established a set of milestones that we seek to achieve in the coming few months. With regards to product innovation, we are looking at advancing towards a No-Code platform for financial enterprises. We will also focus on building a business user-driven lending system with unit intelligence.""At Emergent Ventures, we are always looking for entrepreneurs who are on a rapid trajectory of personal growth, which in turn sets up their companies for sustained growth. We see great potential in Kuliza which has established a strong foundation for rapid and sustainable growth. Their products are driving significant value for their customers and Kuliza is capturing market share from incumbents," said Ankur Jain, Founder and Partner, Emergent Ventures. He mentions "Their culture, innovation and expertise gives us immense confidence about the organization. We are excited to partner with Kuliza in this new chapter."Kuliza launched its flagship product 'Lend.In' in 2017 and in a very short span of time, the low code platform became the proven choice for lending enterprises. As of today, over a billion dollars worth loans have been processed by leading financial enterprises using Lend.In. In addition, the organization has strengthened its leadership team and domain expertise by on-boarding leaders like Mr. Gangadharan Unni Kartha, Ex Global Delivery Head - Digital Payment Systems for Gemini Software and Mr Vaijinath MG, Ex-Chief General Manager of State Bank of India.About Emergent Ventures Emergent Ventures (http://www.emergent.vc) is a venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Emergent Ventures has partnered with several enterprise software and smart mobility companies to help them redefine their growth trajectory and achieve major milestones faster. Emergent Ventures portfolio includes companies such as Talview, Observe.AI, Minjar (acquired by Nutanix) and many more.About Kuliza Kuliza is a leading provider of digital transformation and operational intelligence solutions for financial enterprises. Since 2006, Kuliza has executed more than 120 digital transformation projects for global startups and industry-leading global enterprises. Lend.In is Kuliza's flagship lending product, a new-age lending system for banks and lending institutions to increase the overall efficiencies while decreasing the cost and go-to-market time for customers.Kuliza has been recognized by Deloitte and Nasscom in the past, has won several industry awards like the prestigious Technoviti Award by EY and Banking Frontiers, Digital Transformation Partner & Best Lending System of the year for NBFCs by Elets Technomedia. It has also been mentioned by global market research firms like Gartner, Forrester etc.To learn more about Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In, visit http://www.getlend.in and for more information about Kuliza, visit http://www.kuliza.com.Follow Kuliza on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for more updates. Source: Kuliza Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR