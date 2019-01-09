Kuliza Unveils the Latest Product Enhancements for its Flagship Product Lend.In

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Kuliza, a leading software company, unveiled its feature upgrades in the latest product release for Lend.In. Some of the major features in Lend.In Andromeda update include Lead Management System, Improved Collections Systems, Lending Analytics, Integrations with Credit bureaus etc. to empower its customers and global financial institutions transform lending processes. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726648/Lend_In_Logo.jpg )Kuliza recently rebranded its flagship lending product as Lend.In post its proven capabilities to achieve operational excellence with successful implementations globally. Most recently, Lend.In completed processing over 24 billion INR worth loans for a lending institution in India, offers STP of business and auto loans for a multinational bank. It was also recognized by The Economic Times and Deloitte as the winner in the Technology category at the BFSI Innovation Tribe Awards & Summit 2018, Mumbai.Some of the key enhancements of Lend.In include:Lead Management for Lead filtering, assignment, and life-cycle managementSelf-sufficient Customer Service DashboardImproved Collection Module with classification of casesIntegration with Google Vision, IRAS, Credit Bureaus like Singapore Credit BureauUpdated Lending Analytics SystemMultilingual capabilities for over 50+ languages.Backoffice PortalAchintya Gupta, Director Sales and Marketing, Kuliza, said "Our goal is to ensure that we provide a powerful technology that can help global financial institutions with a robust ecosystem in the form of pre-built integrations to achieve speed to market. The product enhancements of the release will help us better serve our customers and improve their overall business efficiencies."Gaurav Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Kuliza said, "Our product development and research teams are continuously working towards ensuring global financial institutions meet the needs of the future with Lend.In". He further added, "In the next product release, Lend.In will have a lot more product enhancements in it's Operational Intelligent Suite, one of which being the Decision Support System." Register for the latest webinar to get a detailed overview on the Lend.In product enhancements.For more information of about Kuliza's award-winning product Lend.In, visit http://www.getlend.inAbout Kuliza Kuliza is a leading provider of digital transformation and operational intelligence solutions for financial enterprises. Since 2006, Kuliza has executed more than 120 digital transformation projects for global startups and industry-leading global enterprises. Lend.In is Kuliza's flagship lending product, a new-age lending system for banks and lending institutions to increase the overall efficiencies while decreasing the cost and go-to-market time for customers.Kuliza has been recognized by Deloitte and Nasscom in the past, has won several industry awards like the prestigious Technoviti Award by EY and Banking Frontiers, Digital Transformation Partner & Best Lending System of the year for NBFCs by elets technomedia. It has also been mentioned by global market research firms like Gartner, Forrester etc.To learn more about Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In, visit http://www.getlend.in and for more information about Kuliza, visit http://www.kuliza.com.Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for more updates. PWRPWR