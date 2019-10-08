Kullu Dussehra festivities begin in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) The famous Kullu Dussehra began on Tuesday with traditional fervour at Dhalpur ground in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.Dating back to the 17th century, the week-long festival is unique as it begins when Dussehra festivities culminate in the rest of the country and effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakarana are not burnt.Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the festival and also participated in the Lord Raghunath Rath Yatra.The culture of Himachal Pradesh is unique and has a distinct identity, he said.The people of the state deserve appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions, which need to be carried forward for the future generations, in the present era of modernisation, he added.Later, Dattatreya also inaugurated an exhibition by various government departments, boards, corporations and non-government organisations. He visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits.Himachal Pradesh Forest and Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Tripura High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Himachal Pradesh High Court Judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.More than 331 deities from various parts of Kullu are participating in the festival.Kullu Dussehra will conclude on October 14. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take part in the closing ceremony. PTI DJI DIVDIV