Kullu's Bhoothnath bridge closed for traffic after cracks were seen

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) The Bhoothnath bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has been closed for vehicular traffic for a month after it developed cracks, an official said Sunday.Opened about five years ago, the bridge near Kullu city bus stand and Bhootnath temple has developed cracks and is not safe for vehicular traffic, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.He said the bridge has been closed till February 5 for its repair on the recommendation of the Public Works Department (PWD).Special arrangements are being made for smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic in Kullu city till then, he added.The 96-metre-long double-lane bridge over the Beas river at Bhoothnath was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and was inaugurated by then chief minister Virbhadra Singh on October 9, 2013.