Kumail Nanjiani in talks for Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is in negotiations to join Angelina Jolie in Marvel's upcoming film "The Eternals". The role will mark Nanjiani's first venture into the superhero realm.According to Variety, details about the movie and what characters Nanjiani and Jolie would play are being kept under wraps. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.Chloe Zhao is directing the film from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing.Marvel gave no confirmation about Nanjiani's possible casting in "The Eternals". The studio has also not made any formal announcement on Jolie joining the film. PTI SHDSHD