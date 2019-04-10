Kumar Saurabh Raj appointed new Faridkot DC

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday appointed IAS officer Kumar Saurabh Raj as Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said.Raj is currently serving as general observer for the general elections. IAS officer Gorlovleen Singh Sidhu has been directed to report as general observer in place of Raj.Raju said the poll panel has also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot to look after the work of the Deputy Commissioner till Raj assumes the charge. PTI CHS RHL