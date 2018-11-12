scorecardresearch
Kumaraswamy condoles Ananth Kumar's death

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Monday expressed grief over the death of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, describing him as a "value based" politician who made significant contribution to the country as a parliamentarian and an union minister. "Kumar's pro-people attitude and activities made him apple of the eye of Bengalurians," Kumaraswamy said in a condolence message. "Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," he said. PTI KSU RA SCYSCY

