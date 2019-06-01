Kumaraswamy, his deputy greet Sonia on election as leader of Cong Parliamentary Party

Bengaluru, Jun 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday congratulated UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her election as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha and said her vast experience andleadership will give a "stronger voice" to the opposition inParliament. Gandhi was once again elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday."Hearty congratulations to Ms Sonia Gandhi on beingelected as leader of the #Congress Parliamentary Party. Hervast experience and leadership will give a stronger voice tothe Opposition in the Parliament. I wish her the best.@INCIndia @INCKarnataka," Kumaraswamy tweeted.Congress Legislature Party leader and former chiefminister Siddaramaiah said her leadership would strengthenthe opposition and help in keeping a check on the BJP."Congratulations to Smt.#SoniaGandhi for being electedas @INCIndia Parliamentary leader. Her vision, commitment &leadership will strengthen the opposition & help in keeping acheck on @BJP4India," he said in a tweet.Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in a tweet said,"Hearty congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi avaru for takingthe mantle of leadership of @INCIndia in Lok Sabha. Under her able & experienced leadership, I am sure the Congress party will be a strong voice of our people & defender of ourConstitution in the Parliament." PTI KSU SS SRY