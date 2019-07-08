Kumaraswamy may know something no one else does: Omar on K'taka crisis

Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday wondered where Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy got his confidence from that his government would run smoothly. "This is some serious confidence on display here! What does he know that NO one else seems to know," Abdullah tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was referring to Kumaraswamy's assertion that the issues would be resolved and his government would function smoothly. The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government has plunged into crisis, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignations to the Speaker so far. The ruling coalition faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted. PTI MIJHMB