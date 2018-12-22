Kumaraswamy to expand ministry; discontent grows in Cong

(Eds: Updating with CM comments, discontent MLAs) Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) The much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the six month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka will be carried out here Saturday evening with the induction of eight new ministers.Two ministers -- Ramesh Jarkiholi (Municipal Administration) and R Shankar (Forest and Environment) -- are likely to be dropped, official sources said.The new ministers will be sworn in at 5.20 pm byGovernor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met the Governor andsought his approval for the cabinet expansion.Speaking to reporters after meeting Vala, the CM said "Eight ministers will take oath today. I met the Governor andsubmitted to him the list of the new ministers and also sought his approval for the same". A statement from the office of Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah said Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur will be inducted into theministry.Seven of the eight MLAs are from north Karnataka.The press statement came a day after the names werecleared by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Gandhi, after meeting party General Secretary In-chargeof Karnataka K C Venugopal, CLP leader Siddarmaiah, PradeshCongress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara gave the go-ahead on Friday night.Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been allegedly hobnobbing with BJP leaders and not attending cabinet and party meetings, is being replaced by his brother Satish Jarkiholi.Shankar is an Independent lawmaker who is reportedlyfacing the axe over his reluctance to be an associate memberof the Congress.Congress' coalition partner JD(S) will not be a part ofthis round of cabinet expansion and is likely to induct newministers from its side post 'Sankranti', sources said.Asked about the induction of new ministers from the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said, "You will get to know about it in the evening". According to the pact between the two partners at the time of formation of the coalition government in May, there are now six vacant ministerial positions for Congress and two for JD(S).This would be the second expansion of the ministry.With the cabinet expansion exercise being deferredrepeatedly, several aspirants, especially those from theCongress, had openly expressed their displeasure.Despite reiteration by Congress leaders that theexpansion would take place on the scheduled date (December22), party MLAs were sceptical about it happening till theLok Sabha polls early next year.Some also cited 'Shoonya Masa', that is consideredinauspicious, as the reason.Along with the cabinet expansion, appointment of MLAs as heads to boards and corporations and parliamentarysecretaries to ministers would also be made Saturday, thesources said.Congress leaders V Muniappa will be the politicalsecretary to the chief minister and Ajay Singh, the staterepresentative in the national capital, the sources said,adding that Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has been nominated as the deputy chairman of the state planning commission.Meanwhile, discontent seems to be simmering in theCongress, with some senior aspirants not being considered for the ministerial berth.Sowmya Reddy (MLA), daughter of senior Congress MLA and former minister Ramalinga Reddy, expressed resentment over her father not being considered for the post, pointing out his contribution for the party's growth in Bengaluru city.She also declined to accept the Parliamentary Secretarypost offered to her.Another aspirant and Hirekerur MLA B C Patil is alsounhappy over not being considered for any ministerial post.His supporters even staged a protest in his constituency."I don't know the reason, but I have not got (ministerialpost) this time also," he said, adding that he had believed inSiddaramaiah, who he said is also his "political guru".Pointing to the lack of representation to Haveridistrict, the actor-turned-politician said some districts likeVijayapura, that already had two ministers, have now got a third in M B Patil from the Lingayat community. Asked about his next course of action, Patil said, "Iwill follow the directions of my karyakartas and work for thedevelopment of my constituency". Another Congress MLA B K Sangamesh from Bhadravathi,noted that he was the lone party legislator from Shivamoggadistrict, the stronghold of BJP president B S Yeddyurappa andsaid Siddaramaiah had promised to make him a minister.He said he would decide his further course of actionafter discussions with party workers and resign if they theyasked him to do so.Hagaribommanahalli MLA Bheema Naik has hit out at theparty leadership for giving chance to Parameshwar Naik andneglecting him. PTI KSU RA APR SRY