Kumaraswamy urges rebels to return as trust vote likely on Monday to decide fate of govt

Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) With the fate of the fragile Congress-JDS government in Karnataka likely to be decided on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has appealed the rebel MLAs to return and "expose" the BJP during the debate in the House. However, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time. After the voting on confidence motion did not take place despite two deadlines on July 19 set by Governor Vajubhai Vala, two Independent MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government, are going to move the Supreme Court seeking a direction for conducting a floor test forthwith in the state Assembly, their lawyer said. In their petition, which is likely to be mentioned on Monday, MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, have sought a direction to the H D Kumaraswamy government to hold the floor test on or before 5 pm on July 22, senior advocate Mukul Rohatagi, said. Amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion to delay the floor test in a hope of some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was not trying to cling onto power. "My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution," he said in a statement, and offered to hold talks with rebels MLAs to resolve their issues. Earlier, Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court, accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said, caused hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators. With discussion on the confidence motion yet to be completed after treasury benches insisted that Speaker Ramesh Kumar allow its long list of speakers to voice their views, questions are still being raised in political circles over whether voting on the confidence motion will happen Monday. The "delay" in completing the trust vote process was seen as an attempt by the ruling coalition to get more time to woo back rebel MLAs, hunkered down in Mumbai. However, according to sources, such attempts have not yielded any result . Claiming that 13 of them were together, the MLAs have made it clear that they are firm on their resignation and there was no question of going back, they said. On the eve of the likely floor test, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of taking Karnataka's "political scenario to a new low", and setting a "new benchmark in the country for immoral politics". "The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully. The TV footages have clearly shown BJP leaders and functionaries accompanying our MLAs to Mumbai in special aircraft," he alleged in the statement. He said the BJP has been demanding that he must resign immediately and has even got the Raj Bhavan to set deadlines for putting the confidence motion into vote. "At this juncture, I would like to appeal to such MLAs who have gone away from us to please attend the legislature session and narrate how the BJP took them away forcefully. I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity. "I also want to tell such MLAs that let there be no hesitation. Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any, and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government from the evil forces which are trying to shake the very foundation of democracy by misusing their political influence," he said. The assembly was adjourned till Monday, prolonging the climax to the ceaseless power struggle that has been on for the last three weeks and which threatens to blow into a constitutional crisis. However, before adjourning the House on Friday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar extracted a "commitment" from the coalition that the motion of confidence would reach finality on Monday. If the trust vote is not taken up on Monday, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor, who has been keeping the Centre posted on the unfolding drama in the state. BJP leader Yeddyurappa said, "As Siddaramaiah, Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority on Monday, I am 100 per cent confident that things will reach a conclusion." "I am confident that tomorrow is the last day of the Kumaraswamy government," he told reporters here. He alleged that the ruling coalition was unnecessarily passing time despite knowing well that whip issued against the ruling coalition MLAs was of no use. "The SC has clearly said in its order that under no circumstances should the 15 MLAs staying in Mumbai be compelled to attend the current assembly session. "It has clearly stated that it is left to them (MLAs) whether they want to attend it or not," the former chief minister said. If he fails to prove majority on the floor of the House , Kumaraswamy will have to tender the resignation, following which the procedure to form an alternative government will be kickstarted. Yeddyurappa has claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had just 98 legislators and it has lost majority, while the BJP led by him, with 106 MLAs,was in a comfortable position to form an alternative government. As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JDS-- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the government to the precipice. One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government. The ruling combines strength is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker. If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalitions tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority. The coalition strength would fall further to 98 as claimed by Yeddyurappa, as two Congress MLAs are unlikely to attend due to health reasons, while BSP MLA Mahesh is not likely show up, amid reports that he has not received any directions from the party leader Mayawati on the stand to be taken on the trust vote. BJP's strength is also likely to come down to 106, as Shankar who has extended support to the saffron party will not attend the session, according to sources.