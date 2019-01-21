Kumbh Mela: UP minister visits Sangam, describes it as 'heaven on earth'

Allahabad, Jan 21 (PTI) UP minister Mohsin Raza Monday visited the Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima and described it as "heaven on earth". "Today I got an opportunity to visit the Sangam. This is not only a point of confluence of rivers, but confluence of tehzeeb (culture)," said Raza, who is the minister of state for Muslim Waqf and Haj. "I felt as if I am visiting the heaven on earth," he said. He also lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for successfully organising the Kumbh Mela. "Almost all the works pertaining to the Kumbh were accomplished by the UP government in a record time. Our endeavour is that the visitors and devotees, who are visiting this place, return to their homes with happy and pleasant memories (of the place and the event)." Braving intense chill, scores of devotees took a dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Paush Purnima - the second auspicious bathing day of the Kumbh Mela. The Purnima or full moon day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas (the period of austerity) at the Kumbh Mela. PTI NAV SNESNE