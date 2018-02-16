Kumbh, religious tourism gets special focus in UP Budget

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Yogi Adityanath-UP government today presented its second budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal with special thrust on holding a grand Kumbh next year and further development of religious tourism, while provisions have been made for cow shelters. The government is making all-out effort for stressing the cultural and spiritual importance of the Kumbh at the national and international level and a "Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran" has also been set up for proper holding of the mela, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said while presenting the budget. For the purpose, the budget has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for holding Kumbh Mela 2019, he said. The minister, who also paid respects to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in his budget speech, said that giving an important place to tourism, the state government has brought new Tourism Policy-2018 under which Ramayan, Brij Krishna, Budhh, Spiritual, Sufi, Bundelkhand and Jain circuits have been envisaged and given attractive grant. For making this policy a success, a budgetary provision of Rs. 70 crore have been made, the minister said. Rs. 100 crore have been proposed for improving the infrastructure facilities under the Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad. The budget has proposed Rs 10 crore for holding different functions like Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Holi in Barsana, Dev Deepawali in Kashi, among other events to depict vibrant cultural heritage of the state. A budgetary provision of Rs. 94.26 crore has been made for construction of Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad. Besides, the budget has proposed Rs 98.5 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Besahara Pashu Ashray Yojna and Rs 100 crore for Rashtriya Pashu Swastha Tatha Rog Niyantran programme. PTI SAB PTI BJ